RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Tariff tumble

(Repeats from Friday. Updates chart) ** S&P 500 suffers worst week of 2019 as President Trump ratchets up trade war with China. SPX sags 3.1% ** Indeed, at first the SPX was besieging resistance , just as the DJI had a tough hurdle to clear ** This added up to the potential that Jul calm would give way to an Aug commotion ** By Fri, the SPX had been repulsed by resistance , and the major averages broke their 50-DMAs on an intraday basis ** Most sectors spill: Consumer discretionary, tech and financials flop, while havens keep their balance ** Consumer Discretionary dives 4.6%. Under Armour skids 21% after cutting N. Amer rev outlook . New tariffs put retail shares on markdown . S&P 500 Retailing Index down 5% ** Tech slumps 4.4%. Apple, chipmakers slide after Trump's tariff threat. Qualcomm outlook clouded by Huawei's smartphone gains in China . Data storage co NetApp biggest sector loser down 22% on forecast cut. Chip index plunges 6.6% ** Financials slide 3.9%. Capital One drops after revealing data breach of 100 mln individuals. Banks choppy after first Fed rate cut since 2008, then reel on tariff threat. S&P 500 Banks Index loses 4% ** Industrials trip 3.4%. U.S. exporters such as Boeing and Caterpillar fall after Trump threatens additional tariffs ** Energy stumbles 3.4%. Oil prices plummet >6% on Thurs on Trump's additional China tariffs. Shale producer Concho Resources biggest sector loser down 25% on Q2 profit miss, weak output forecast ** Healthcare slips 1.1%. Pfizer descends as analysts say off-patent branded drugs unit spinoff and merger with Mylan NV signals lower profit margins ** Utilities up 0.3%. Edison Intl rallies on upsized $2 bln equity raise to pay into California wildfire fund ** Meanwhile, when it comes to the Fed, forget the what, and examine the why; in any event, there may be choppy waters ahead ** SPX sector performance YTD: