RPT-TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week
November 22, 2017 / 1:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

RPT-TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report
of initial state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
                                                               Insured
                                                             Unemployment
  Week Ended   Initial Claims  4-Week Avg. Continued Claims   rate (pct) 
    11/18/17       239,000       239,750          N/A            N/A
    11/11/17       252,000-R     238,500-R     1,904,000         1.4
    11/04/17       239,000       231,250       1,868,000-R       1.3
    10/28/17       229,000       232,500       1,904,000         1.4
    10/21/17       234,000       239,750       1,884,000         1.3
    10/14/17       223,000       248,500       1,900,000         1.4
    10/07/17       244,000       257,750       1,896,000         1.3
    09/30/17       258,000       267,000       1,904,000         1.4
    REVISIONS:
    Initial claims: Nov. 11 from 249,000
    Four-week average: Nov. 11 from 237,750
    Continued claims: Nov. 4 from 1,860,000
     Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
     U.S. Initial Claims:   240,000
     U.S. Continued Claims: 1.882 mln
     NOTES:
     The report was issued one day in advance due to the federal Thanksgiving
Day holiday on Nov. 23.
     UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 274,200 NOV 18 WEEK FROM 236,592
PRIOR WEEK
     UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 1,713,749 NOV 11 WEEK FROM 1,621,672
PRIOR WEEK
     N/A - not available

