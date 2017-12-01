FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas oil production drops 15 pct in September vs year ago -RRC
December 1, 2017 / 10:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Texas oil production drops 15 pct in September vs year ago -RRC

Bryan Sims

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Hurricane Harvey knocked crude output in Texas 15 percent lower in September compared to a year earlier, preliminary statistics released on Friday by the state’s energy regulator showed. * Texas pumped 69.2 million barrels of oil in September compared with an adjusted 81.3 million barrels a year ago * Average daily production in September was 2.31 million barrels, compared to an average 2.38 million barrels a year ago * Oil production in September came from 179,660 wells * Midland County, home to the Permian shale basin, was the state’s top producer in September with 7.66 million barrels of oil. Karnes County, home to the Eagle Ford shale, was second with 5 million barrels of oil, the state reported (Reporting by Bryan Sims Editing by Sandra Maler)

