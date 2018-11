LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - British insurer RSA said on Tuesday it would restructure its Specialty and Wholesale business as part of efforts to streamline its international exposure and improve underwriting, pricing accuracy and risk management.

RSA said it would exit International Construction, International Freight and Fixed Price Marine Protection and Indemnity Insurance business lines with immediate effect or upon contract expiry. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Emma Rumney)