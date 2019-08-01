British insurer RSA posts 1% rise in H1 operating profit

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - British insurer RSA posted on Thursday a 1% increase in its operating profit in the first half of the year driven by strong performance in its general insurance business.

The home, motor and commercial insurer said operating profit rose to 308 million pounds ($373.36 million), from 304 million pounds the year before and in line with a company-supplied analyst forecast of 306 million pounds.

The company said it would pay an interim dividend of 7.5 pence per share, from last year’s 7.3 pence.

Net written premiums remained largely unchanged at 3.2 billion pounds, in line with an analyst forecast. ($1 = 0.8249 pounds) (Reporting by Lena Masri; editing by Carolyn Cohn)