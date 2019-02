(Repeats to attach to headlines)

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - British general insurer RSA’s full-year operating profit fell 19 percent to 517 million pounds ($687.09 million), it said on Thursday, hit by high weather-related losses and weakness in commercial underwriting.

Operating profit for the year ending Dec. 31 came in below the 561 million pounds forecast in a company-supplied poll.