UPDATE 1-RSA Q1 net written premiums rise, weather costs lower

* Net written premiums up 3 pct to 1.57 bln stg

* Operating profit up on a constant currency basis

* Buoyed by lower weather-related claims (Adds detail from statement)

By Carolyn Cohn

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - British insurer RSA said on Thursday that net written premiums rose 3 percent in the first quarter to 1.57 billion pounds ($2.04 billion), and operating profit rose on a constant currency basis, helped by lower weather-related costs.

The FTSE 100 insurer did not publish profit figures for the quarter.

It also had lower levels of large losses and saw an improvement in expense ratios, and was working to cut less profitable business in commercial insurance, it said in a statement.

“RSA’s Q1 results are in line with our demanding plans,” Chief Executive Stephen Hester said. “Extensive underwriting actions are also on track, responding to 2018’s challenges.”

Net written premiums were forecast at 1.6 billion pounds by analysts at KBW.

RSA, best known in Britain for its More Than brand, also has major businesses in Canada, Ireland and Scandinavia.

It warned last year about poor performance in its London-based international commercial insurance business and pulled out of several lines, including international freight and construction.

Tangible shareholders’ equity at the quarter-end was 2.9 billion pounds, unchanged from end-2018.