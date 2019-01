Jan 23 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc on Wednesday named Burger King veteran Jose Cil as its chief executive officer.

The company also said it expects fourth quarter comparable sales to rise 2.2 percent in Canada and 1.9 percent globally at its Tim Hortons chain. (reut.rs/2FKuSBM)

Burger King comparable sales are expected to grow 0.8 percent in the United States and 1.7 percent globally. (Reporting By Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)