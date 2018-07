July 11 (Reuters) - Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons will open 1,500 new outlets in China over the next 10 years, parent Restaurant Brands said on Wednesday.

Restaurant Brands, which also owns the Burger King chain, said the Chinese restaurants will be opened under a master franchise joint venture with Cartesian Capital Group. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)