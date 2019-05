May 15 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc said on Wednesday it plans to expand all three of its brands to more than 40,000 restaurants globally in the next 8-10 years, making it one of the largest restaurant companies in the world.

The owner of the three iconic brands- Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, also expects its coffee, burger and chicken markets to grow between 5% and 6% per year over the next 5 years. (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)