April 29 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc posted a 19 percent fall in first-quarter adjusted profit on Monday, hit by slower sales growth at its Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen chains.

The company’s adjusted net income fell to $255 million, or 55 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $314 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $1.27 billion from $1.25 billion. (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)