Restaurant Brands quarterly sales rise 6% on Popeyes, Burger King boost

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc on Monday reported a 6% rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for chicken sandwiches at Popeyes and vegan burgers at its Burger King chain.

Comparable sales rose 4.8% at Burger King and 9.7% at Popeyes in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, beating analyst estimates of 3.98% and 4.72%, respectively, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose to $1.46 billion from $1.38 billion. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)