Company News
August 6, 2020 / 10:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Restaurant Brands reports 37% fall in quarterly profit

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc reported a 36.6% fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, as the COVID-19 pandemic led to a fall in demand for breakfast and coffee at the company’s Tim Hortons chain of restaurants.

Net income attributable to the company’s shareholders fell to $163 million, or 35 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $257 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total company revenue fell to $1.05 billion from $1.40 billion, in line with analysts’ estimates, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below