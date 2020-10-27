Restaurants Brands reports 28% slump in third-quarter profit

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International Inc on Tuesday reported a 27.8% fall in quarterly profit, as stay-at-home orders kept diners away and investments in safety equipment and delivery orders increased.

Net income attributable to the company’s shareholders came in at $145 million, or 47 cents per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, from $201 million, or 75 cents per share, last year.