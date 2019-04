MUNICH, April 1 (Reuters) - Thomas Rabe, the CEO of German publishing group Bertelsmann, pledged continuity as he took additional charge at television unit RTL Group on Monday, saying he would do the job on a long-term basis.

Rabe told Reuters in an interview that RTL CEO Bert Habets was leaving for family reasons, and added that there were “no strategic differences at all” behind his departure. (Reporting by Joern Poltz Writing by Douglas Busvine Editing by Michelle Martin)