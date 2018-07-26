FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 6:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

RTL names new head of Fremantle production unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - European broadcaster RTL Group said on Thursday it had appointed Jennifer Mullin as the new head of its FremantleMedia production unit, replacing Cecile Frot-Coutaz who is leaving to join YouTube.

Mullin, head of Fremantle’s North American unit, starts her new role on Sept. 1, RTL said in a statement.

The move comes as bidders circle Dutch-based production company Endemol Shine, the creator of reality show Big Brother, with a source saying that RTL has, through Fremantle, submitted a non-binding offer.

Endemol’s owners, Apollo Global and Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox, are aiming for a price tag of 2.5 to 3 billion euros ($2.9-$3.5 billion), according to sources familiar with the matter. ($1 = 0.8522 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Maria Sheahan)

