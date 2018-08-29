RTL Group no longer interested in Endemol Shine - CEO

FRANKFURT, Aug 29 (Reuters) - European broadcaster RTL is no longer interested in buying Dutch production company Endemol Shine, CEO Bert Habets told Reuters, preferring to grow its Fremantle studio unit and make smaller acquisitions.

“On Endemol Shine, we stepped out of the process,” Habets told Reuters in an interview.

“At Fremantle, we focus on expanding our scripted output – and we are very successful in doing so. We aim to grow the business going forward in the scripted and unscripted domain by small- and medium-sized acquisitions,” he said.

Co-owners Apollo Global and Twenty-First Century Fox put Endemol, best known as creator of reality show Big Brother, up for sale in early July. A source close to the sale said the process continues. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Caroline Copley)