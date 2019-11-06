RTL Group revenues rise 3% on new shows, digital business

BERLIN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Media group RTL confirmed its full-year outlook on Wednesday after posting a 3% revenue increase in the first nine months, driven by new shows and series like the second season of American Gods, and its digital activities.

Revenues in the January-September period came in at 4.6 billion euros ($5.09 billion), the Luxembourg-based and Frankfurt-listed company said in a statement.

RTL added that revenues of its core broadcasting unit declined by 2% to 3.2 billion euros, citing the sale of its film rights company Universum Film and soccer club Girondins de Bordeaux as well as lower TV advertising revenues in Germany and the Netherlands.