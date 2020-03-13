Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 13, 2020 / 7:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

RTL says coronavirus already hitting ad bookings, productions

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 13 (Reuters) - European broadcaster RTL Group said it was seeing the first cancellations of advertising bookings and an impact on productions from coronavirus, and forecast a decline in profits this year as it invests in its streaming business.

RTL, controlled by German publisher Bertelsmann BTGGg.F>, predicted a decline of 7% in core earnings before interest and amortization (EBITA), after turning in a solid set of 2019 results and proposing a dividend of 4 euros ($4.48) per share.

The outlook did not reflect the coronavirus epidemic as it is too early to quantify its impact on the RTL Group’s results, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below