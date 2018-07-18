F2i ahead in race to buy Terra Firma solar assets in Italy - source

MILAN, July 18 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure fund F2i is in pole position to enter exclusive talks to buy Terra Firma’s solar assets in Italy, one source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

F2i and solar power producer Sonnedix last week presented binding offers to buy Terra Firma’s Rete Rinnovabile (RTR), the source said.

Italy’s biggest utility Enel, oil major Eni and energy group A2A instead have pulled out of the race.

British private equity firm Terra Firma is looking to sell RTR by early August for a value of between 1.3 billion and 1.5 billion euros, including 900 million euros in debt.

Terra Firma declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8606 euros) (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Luca Trogni)