July 24, 2019 / 11:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indonesia's 2019 natural rubber exports to decline by up to 540,000 tonnes -assoc

JAKARTA, July 24 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia Rubber Association (Gapkindo) estimated total natural rubber exports will decline by 450,000-540,000 tonnes, Chairman Moenarji Soedargo said on Wednesday.

* The decline will depend on domestic consumption.

* Exports totalled 2.95 million tonnes in 2018, according to Gapkindo.

* The International Tripartite Rubber Council (ITRC) will meet in Bangkok, Thailand, in August to review prices and global supply and demand of rubber, according to Rizal Affandi Lukman, a deputy at the Economic Affairs Ministry. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Susan Fenton)

