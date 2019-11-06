Top natural rubber producing countries see 800,000 T drop in output in 2019 - ITRC

JAKARTA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The International Tripartite Rubber Council (ITRC) forecast a total of 800,000 tonnes reduction in natural rubber output from the world’s top producers Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia in 2019, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The three countries had reduced exports by 441,648 tonnes as part of its agreed export tonnage scheme, larger than the targeted cutback of 240,000 tonnes, the ITRC said.

Exports from the three countries were down 492,000 tonnes in January-June of 2019, versus the same period in 2018, it said. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)