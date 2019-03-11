Rugby-South Africa beat France to win Canada Sevens

March 10 (Reuters) - Defending World Series champion South Africa bagged the Canada Sevens rugby title on Sunday in Vancouver, beating France 21-12 to take the trophy.

Impi Visser, Selvyn Davids and Werner Kok each scored tries for South Africa who climbed to fourth overall in the men’s World Rugby Sevens Series standings.

France made a surprise run to the final, their first appearance in the title round since 2012, but came up short despite tries from Pierre Gilles Lakafia and Stephen Parez.

The United States, who lead standings and won the previous tournament in Las Vegas, were routed 33-5 in the semi-finals by France. South Africa had advanced to the final by beating Fiji 31-12 in their last four match.

The top four teams at the end of the season will earn automatic qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)