Target LGBT
June 24, 2019 / 1:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Rugby-Folau crowdfunding website shut down - reports

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, June 24 (Reuters) - Sacked Australia fullback Israel Folau has had his crowdfunding campaign seeking A$3 million ($2.08 million) to help fund legal action against Rugby Australia shut down for breaches of the website’s terms of service, local media reported on Monday.

More than A$650,000 would be returned to donors who had contributed to Folau’s campaign, the reports said.

“After a routine period of evaluation, we have concluded that this campaign violates our terms of service,” GoFundMe Australia’s regional manager Nicola Britton told the Sydney Morning Herald in a statement.

Folau, a fundamentalist Christian, was sacked by RA and the New South Wales Waratahs for a controversial social media post and launched the crowdfunding campaign last week to pay for his appeal to the courts.

$1 = 1.4391 Australian dollars Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below