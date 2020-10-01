Wallabies scrumhalf Powell heads south to Melbourne

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Wallabies scrumhalf Joe Powell has left the title-winning ACT Brumbies and headed south to join the Melbourne Rebels, both Australian Super Rugby clubs said on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Powell won the Super Rugby AU title with the Brumbies last month and then joined Dave Rennie’s Wallabies squad to prepare for Bledisloe Cup tests in New Zealand against the All Blacks later this month.

“The Brumbies gave me an opportunity to play professional rugby in my hometown and for that I’ll always be grateful,” Powell, who made his Super Rugby debut in 2015, said in a statement. “I’ve enjoyed every minute of my time with the club.

“I’m super excited for the opportunity to join a new club and move to a whole new city.”

The Rebels said Powell would replace Ryan Louwrens, who is returning to Japanese club Kintetsu Liners, and Melbourne coach Dave Wessels added he was looking forward to him joining the team.

“We’ve obviously played against Joe many times over the years and know just what a competitor he is,” Wessels said.

“He’s a great fit for Melbourne.”

The future of Super Rugby for next season is still undetermined because of the coronavirus pandemic, although both New Zealand and Australia are expected to continue with domestic competitions.