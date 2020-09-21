Wallabies centre Kuridrani leaves Brumbies for Force

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby Test - Japan Brave Blossoms v Australia Wallabies - Nissan stadium, Yokohama, Japan - November 4, 2017 - Australia's Tevita Kuridrani reacts after his try. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Wallabies back Tevita Kuridrani is to leave the ACT Brumbies after eight years and join the Perth-based Western Force for next season, both teams said on Monday.

The Fiji-born outside centre has played 61 tests for Australia but was not included in the 44-man squad new coach Dave Rennie announced last week.

“While I’m sad to be leaving the club, I feel the time is right for me in my career to have a fresh challenge,” the 29-year-old said in a news release.

The Force were axed from Super Rugby at the end of 2017 but returned this year to the domestic Super Rugby AU competition, which Kuridrani helped the Brumbies to win in the final against Queensland Reds on Saturday.

With continuing uncertainty about the future because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Force are expected to line up in the domestic competition or a joint Australia-New Zealand Super Rugby next year.

“This is a top-class signing that further bolsters our midfield,” said the Force’s Head of Rugby Matt Hodgson.

“To have made over 60 appearances for the Wallabies and scoring 100 points is no small feat, so to have a player of Kuridrani’s stature at the Western Force is simply fantastic.”

Kuridrani was first choice in the Wallabies number 13 shirt for four seasons from 2014, including during Australia’s run to the final at the 2015 World Cup.