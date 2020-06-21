Rugby-Beale asks for early release from Waratahs -report

SYDNEY, June 21 (Reuters) - Australia utility back Kurtley Beale has requested an early release from his New South Wales Waratahs contract and will not play Super Rugby Australia, according to a media report on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Beale said last month he had signed a contract in France with Racing 92 from next season.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Sunday that Beale had asked the Waratahs to grant him an early release, so he could begin preparations for his move to France.

The newspaper showed photographs of Beale at a social occasion in Sydney on Friday at the same time as the Waratahs were training.

The Waratahs were not immediately available for comment.

Super Rugby was halted in mid-March because of the novel coronavirus outbreak and Australia has followed New Zealand in organising a competition involving just their domestic teams.

The Australian competition is due to begin on July 3. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Tom Brown)