Australia team to play New Zealand in first Tri-Nations test

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia team to play New Zealand in the first Tri-Nations test in Sydney on Saturday.

Team: 15-Dane Haylett-Petty, 14-Filipo Daugunu, 13-Jordan Petaia, 12-Irae Simone, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Noah Lolesio, 9-Nic White, 8-Harry Wilson, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Ned Hanigan, 5-Matt Philip, 4-Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1-James Slipper

Replacements: 16-Jordan Uelese, 17-Scott Sio, 18-Taniela Tupou, 19-Rob Simmons, 20-Fraser McReight, 21-Tate McDermott, 22-Reece Hodge, 23-Hunter Paisami