Wallaby Swinton rubbed out of Tri-Nations after high tackle

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia loose forward Lachie Swinton will miss the rest of the Tri Nations after getting a four-week ban for a high tackle on New Zealand lock Sam Whitelock during Saturday’s win in Brisbane.

The fiery flanker became the first Wallabies player to get a red card on test debut after making contact with the head of the All Blacks veteran in the first half of the 24-22 win at Lang Park.

It was the second red card of the match, coming soon after All Blacks prop Ofa Tu’ungafasi was ejected for a similar tackle on Wallabies winger Tom Wright.

Tu’ungafasi also faces a ban and will appear before a judicial hearing at 0600 GMT on Tuesday.

The Tri-Nations continues with the All Blacks playing Argentina in Sydney on Saturday.