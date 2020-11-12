New Zealand names team to play Argentina in Tri-Nations

SYDNEY (Reuters) - New Zealand coach Ian Foster named the following team on Thursday to face Argentina in the Tri-Nations in Sydney on Saturday:

15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Jordie Barrett, 13-Anton Lienert-Brown, 12-Jack Goodhue, 11-Caleb Clarke, 10-Richie Mo’unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Sam Cane (captain), 6-Shannon Frizell, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Patrick Tuipulotu, 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Joe Moody

Replacements; 16-Codie Taylor, 17-Alex Hodgman, 18-Nepo Laulala, 19-Tupou Vaa’i, 20-Hoskins Sotutu, 21-Brad Weber, 22-Rieko Ioane, 23-Damian McKenzie.