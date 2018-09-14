FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
September 14, 2018 / 5:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Rugby-Four weeks in hospital for Du Preez after throat surgery

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Worcester Warriors loose forward Cornell du Preez will remain in hospital for four weeks after having surgery for a throat injury sustained in their season-opener against Wasps, the English Premiership club said.

The South Africa-born Scotland international injured his cricoid (cartilage of the larynx) and voice box after a blow to the throat five minutes into his first game for Worcester earlier this month.

"Cornell is making good progress and is receiving the best treatment in hospital," Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons told the club's website here

“Everyone at the club sends him their best wishes and we will continue to support him at this difficult time. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

The 27-year-old Du Preez joined Worcester from Edinburgh in the close season.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ian Ransom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.