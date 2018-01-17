FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Corrections News
January 17, 2018 / 3:31 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

REFILE-Rugby-France's Bastareaud gets three-week ban for homophobic comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word Toulon’s in first para)

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - France centre Mathieu Bastareaud has been suspended for three weeks for making homophobic comments during Toulon’s Champions Cup win over Benetton Treviso on Sunday, and will miss the start of next month’s Six Nations.

Bastareaud was cited for “verbally abusing the Benetton Rugby flanker, Sebastian Negri Da Oleggio, in the 80th minute of the match in contravention of Law 9.12,” European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ban for Bastareaud, who apologised on social media for his remarks, followed an independent EPCR Disciplinary Hearing and means he will miss his country’s opening Six Nations game against Ireland on Feb. 3. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Ossian Shine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.