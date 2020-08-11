Rugby-Final weekend of Super Rugby Aotearoa in limbo

WELLINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The final two matches of Super Rugby Aotearoa, including a sold-out clash at Eden Park between the Auckland Blues and Canterbury Crusaders, have been placed into limbo with a fresh outbreak of novel coronavirus.

New Zealand’s government said late on Tuesday that four new positive cases had emerged in Auckland after 102 days without community transmission and the country’s largest city would go into lockdown on Wednesday until Friday. The rest of the country has also had tighter controls on crowd sizes imposed, meaning the Otago Highlanders’ clash with the Wellington Hurricanes on Saturday and Blues-Crusaders game on Sunday are in doubt if the restrictions extend past Friday.

The Crusaders have already wrapped up the title.