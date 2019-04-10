TF1 wins exclusive French broadcast rights for 2019 Rugby World Cup

PARIS, April 10 (Reuters) - French TV group TF1 said on Wednesday that it would exclusively broadcast the 2019 Rugby World Cup in France, which will take place in Japan from September through to November.

“After the success of previous editions, notably during the 2011 final between France and the All Blacks with 17.8 million viewers and 87 percent of audience share, TF1 Group will offer the French audience all 48 matches of the 2019 Rugby World Cup,” TF1 said in a statement. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Richard Lough)