SAO PAULO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Brazil logistics operator Rumo SA expects to get a 3.5 billion reais ($1.09 billion) loan from state bank BNDES in coming days, its Chief Executive Julio Fontana said at a press conference on Monday.

$1 = 3.1976 reais Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama