Brazil's Rumo hires banks to help underwrite share offering

SAO PAULO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian logistics operator Rumo SA has hired five banks to help underwrite an upcoming share sale, according to a securities filing late on Sunday.

The investment banking units of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Banco BTG Pactual SA, Bank of America Corp, Credit Suisse Group AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc have won underwriting roles in the transaction, Rumo said.

Rumo plans to sell as many as 220 million new shares to investors in Brazil and abroad. The company had already hired Banco Bradesco SA, Morgan Stanley & Co, Banco Santander Brasil SA and Banco do Brasil SA to manage the offering. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Mark Potter)