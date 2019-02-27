Australia's Ruralco gets $337 mln takeover offer

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australian rural services firm Ruralco Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it has received a A$469 million ($337 million)all-cash takeover offer from Canadian fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd.

Ruralco’s board has unanimously recommended the transaction in the absence of a superior proposal, the company said in a statement.

Nutrien has offered A$4.40 a share for the company, representing a premium of about 44 percent to Ruralco’s last close.