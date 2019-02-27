Mergers & Acquisitions - Asias
February 27, 2019 / 2:02 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Australia's Ruralco gets $337 mln takeover offer

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australian rural services firm Ruralco Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it has received a A$469 million ($337 million)all-cash takeover offer from Canadian fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd.

Ruralco’s board has unanimously recommended the transaction in the absence of a superior proposal, the company said in a statement.

Nutrien has offered A$4.40 a share for the company, representing a premium of about 44 percent to Ruralco’s last close.

$1 = 1.3922 Australian dollars Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin

