MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - An alumina plant in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv, part of Russian aluminium group Rusal, said on Wednesday it may have to temporarily suspend production after Ukrainian customs authorities blocked access to supplies of bauxite.

The plant, near Ukraine’s Black Sea coastline, relies on imported bauxite and then exports alumina to be used at Rusal’s aluminium smelters in Siberia. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Chris Reese)