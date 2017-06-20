FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Russia's Rusal may cancel Paris listing, head to London -sources
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 20, 2017 / 6:03 PM / 2 months ago

Russia's Rusal may cancel Paris listing, head to London -sources

1 Min Read

MOSCOW/LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium producer Rusal is considering cancelling its Euronext listing in Paris and instead moving to a technical listing in London, two sources close to the company said.

The move would not require new shares to be placed.

A Rusal spokeswoman Vera Kurochkina said the "information does not reflect reality."

A third person familiar with the matter said Rusal, which is the world's second-largest aluminium producer, might just keep its Hong Kong and Moscow listings.

Rusal's parent group En+ Group is controlled by Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska and is planning an initial public offering in Moscow and London later this year. (Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova, Dasha Afanasieva and Sujata Rao; Additional reporting by Polina Devitt. Editing by Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.