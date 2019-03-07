Rusal says Q4 adjusted net loss at $17 mln vs profit in Q3

HONG KONG/MOSCOW, March 7 (Reuters) - Russia’s Rusal , the world’s largest aluminium producer outside China, posted a fourth-quarter adjusted net loss of $17 million on Thursday, compared with a $338 million profit in the previous quarter.

It posted a $350 million profit in Q4 in 2017.

The company said its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 38.1 percent from the year ago period to $363 million, while revenue was down 13.8 percent year on year to $2.37 billion.

A lot has changed for the Hong Kong-listed company since the three months represented in these results, however. In January, the U.S. Treasury lifted sanctions that have been imposed on Rusal since April 2018.