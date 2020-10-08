Russian police detain two Pussy Riot members after flag stunt on Putin's birthday: activist

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian police detained two members of the Pussy Riot punk group on Thursday, activist Pyotr Verzilov said, a day after the group hung up rainbow flags on government buildings on President Vladimir Putin’s birthday to promote gay rights.

Verzilov, an anti-Kremlin activist and associate of Pussy Riot, posted videos on social media of police officers detaining two women that he identified as activists Maria Alyokhina and Nika Nikulshina.

It was not immediately clear why the women had been detained.