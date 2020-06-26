Aeroflot new share issue could involve state banks -Ifax cites transport minister

MOSCOW, June 26 (Reuters) - State banks may be involved in a new share issue by Aeroflot, Russia’s biggest airline, the Interfax news agency cited the minister of transport as saying on Friday.

Russia has drafted a support plan for the airline whereby the government and state bank VTB would take part in a share issue worth 80 billion roubles ($1.15 billion), two sources told Reuters earlier this month. ($1 = 69.3350 roubles) (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by David Evans)