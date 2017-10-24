Russian Agriculture Bank may issue perpetual bonds in 2018 - exec

MOSCOW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Russian Agriculture Bank, or Rosselkholzbank, may issue perpetual bonds to boost its capital next year, the bank’s deputy chief executive Kirill Levin told Reuters.

“We will decide on the need, the programmes registered are for the future,” he said. Levin added that there is no urgent need for the capital boost now.

On Monday, Russian central bank said it has registered a total of 10 planned perpetual bond issues by the state-owned Rosselkhozbank totally worth $450 million and separately 300 million euros ($353 million). ($1 = 0.8504 euros) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by David Evans)