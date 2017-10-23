FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian Agriculture Bank plans perpetual bonds in dollars, euros - c.bank
October 23, 2017

Russian Agriculture Bank plans perpetual bonds in dollars, euros - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Russian Agriculture Bank, or Rosselkholzbank, plans to issue perpetual bonds in U.S. dollars and euros in a number of tranches on the domestic market, Russia’s central bank said on Monday.

The central bank, which said it has registered a total of 10 planned issues, said state-owned Rosselkhozbank may raise $450 million and separately 300 million euros ($352 million) via the bonds.

It did not say when the bank, Russia’s fifth biggest by assets according to Interfax, plans to start the offering. ($1 = 0.8518 euros) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva, editing by David Evans)

