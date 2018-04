MOSCOW, April 4 (Reuters) - Russian state bank Russian Agriculture Bank plans to issue perpetual subordinated bonds, the bank, also known as Rosselkholzbank, said in a statement on Wednesday.

It is expecting to set the coupon at around 9 percent to 9.25 percent, with semi-annual payments, and will issue the bonds after collecting bids on April 25, the statement said. (Writing by Polina Ivanova Editing by Katya Golubkova)