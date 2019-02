MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - State-owned Russian Agriculture Bank said on Wednesday it will provide an 18.9 billion rouble ($288 million) loan to agricultural holding company Ekoniva for the construction of a dairy plant.

“By 2022 we plan to reach the full capacity of processing, 1,150 tonnes of milk per day,” the bank quoted Ekoniva president Stefan Duerr as saying in a statement. ($1 = 65.6788 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Susan Fenton)