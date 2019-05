MOSCOW, May 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s emergency ministry does not plan to ground its Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft after the passenger plane crash-landed on Sunday, killing 41, the RIA news agency cited the ministry as saying on Monday.

Television footage on Sunday showed a Russian Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet 100 catch fire as it made a bumpy emergency landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra)