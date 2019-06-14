REFILE-Russian crash plane was hit by lightning: investigation report

(Adds pix flag, removes extraneous words in second paragraph)

MOSCOW, June 14 (Reuters) - A Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger jet that crashed in May killing 41 people was struck by lightning that disabled its autopilot system, according to a preliminary report from crash investigators, Russian news agencies reported on Friday.

According to the report from the Interstate Aviation Committee, which investigates the causes of plane crashes in Russia, the plane descended at excessive speed on its landing approach after the lightning strike.

The crew also landed despite an automatic system advising them to make a second approach, the report said. But the report, in its conclusion, did not blame pilot error for the crash, according to the Russian news agencies. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova and Andrew Osborn Writing by Christian Lowe Editing by Kevin Liffey)