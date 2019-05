(Corrects day of week to Sunday)

MOSCOW, May 5 (Reuters) - A Russian Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet plane made an emergency landing in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on Sunday due to fire on board, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported, citing a source.

Russian state TV showed footage of the plane with black smoke rising above its tail. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Frances Kerry)